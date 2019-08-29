Former Oregon police officer admits to taking meth from evidence locker

EUGENE, Ore. – A former Oregon police officer pleaded guilty to stealing methamphetamine from an evidence locker.
The U.S. Department of Justice said in May 2015, Phillip Allan Beach was working as an evidence coordinator at the Cottage Grove Police Department.
Court documents show Beach accessed the department’s evidence locker—and one specific evidence bag—more frequently than his co-workers and for no apparent reason.
A supervisor determined the bag which Beach was accessing had two sliced-open plastic bags that contained several ounces of methamphetamine.
CGPD began an internal investigation, putting two hidden cameras inside the evidence locker. Those cameras later caught Beach entering the locker without signing in. Video shows Beach taking a small portion, later determined to be 7.3 grams, of meth from the evidence bag in question.
On August 29, 2019, Beach pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge.
According to prosecutors, Beach faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of probation. Sentencing is scheduled for November 26, 2019.