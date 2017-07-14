Former OSP evidence tech arrested again for additional crimes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A retired Oregon State Police evidence technician arrested in Klamath Falls for stealing over $10,000 in cash from an evidence locker was charged with additional crimes in Lake County.
According to OSP, 57-year-old Mark Matlick was employed at the Klamath Falls Area Command from 2007 through 2015.
Police said an investigation shows throughout Matlick’s employment, he stole in excess of $10,000 from the OSP evidence locker and tampered with public records to facilitate the thefts.
On June 23, Matlick was arrested in Klamath County and charged with aggravated theft, computer crimes, tampering with public records, forgery, official misconduct and theft. He was later released after posting bail.
Matlick was also responsible for handling evidence in neighboring Lake County.
Detectives say they eventually learned he had stolen $2,577 in Lake County and committed other crimes to conceal the thefts.
On July 14, Matlick turned himself in to Lake County authorities and was booked into jail.
He later posted bail was subsequently released.
OSP said over the last couple of years, the evidence program has undergone changes to improve integrity and security.