Former OSP evidence technician arrested for theft

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A retired Oregon State Police evidence technician was arrested in Klamath Falls for stealing over $10,000 in cash from an evidence locker.
According to OSP, 57-year-old Mark Matlick was employed at the Klamath Falls Area Command from 2007 through 2015.
Police said an investigation shows throughout Matlick’s employment, he stole in excess of $10,000 from the OSP evidence locker and tampered with public records to facilitate the thefts.
On June 23, Matlick was arrested and charged with aggravated theft, computer crimes, tampering with public records, forgery, official misconduct and theft.
OSP said over the last couple of years, the evidence program has undergone changes to improve integrity and security.
A grand jury is expected to hear testimony in the case next week.