Former presidential candidate Herman Cain dies from coronavirus

(NBC) Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after a battle with COVID-19.
Cain ran for president in 2012, at one time leading in the polls with his “9-9-9” tax plan. He dropped out of the race in late 2011.
Cain was a business executive at companies including Burger King and Godfather’s Pizza.
Cain had attended President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma in June.
Less than two weeks later, he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Cain’s death was announced Thursday on his website.
Herman Cain was 74-years-old.