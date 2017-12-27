Former restaurant and club torn down in Medford

Medford, Ore — A once popular restaurant and hang out spot saw it’s final moments Wednesday.
Crews began tearing down the building on Barnett Street in Medford Wednesday morning.
The mid-20th century building has been home to many business over the decades including the Athena Club and Molly Murphy’s Restaurant.
Crews will clear the site and recycle the old timber.
No word on what is set to replace the building.
NBC5 News reporter and weather forecaster Matt Jordan is a native Oregonian, born in Junction City.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news, Matt loves his Ducks and the outdoors. He also plays guitar and is a huge Jimi Hendrix fan.
Leave a Comment: