Medford, Ore. – A former Rogue River High School teacher was sentenced to a 30 days in jail for having a sexual relationship with a student.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Eric Fox said they began their investigation on June 7, 2016 when the principal of Rogue River High School reported concerns about a possible inappropriate relationship between Vizcarra and a student.
“The principal had developed his own suspicions based on when a teacher was calling in sick and another student wasn’t there,” Fox said.
Jacob Vizcarra and the student started the relationship a few weeks before her 18th birthday.
Prosecutors say the victim maintains the relationship was consensual.
In court Thursday, Vizcarra was ordered to register as a sex offender following his guilty plea to charges of sexual assault and official misconduct.
After Vizcarra is released from jail he will be subject to two years of probation.