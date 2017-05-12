Home
Former Rogue River teacher sentenced to 30 days in jail for sex with student

Medford, Ore. – A former Rogue River High School teacher was sentenced to a 30 days in jail for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Detective Eric Fox said they began their investigation on June 7, 2016 when the principal of Rogue River High School reported concerns about a possible inappropriate relationship between Vizcarra and a student.

“The principal had developed his own suspicions based on when a teacher was calling in sick and another student wasn’t there,” Fox said.

Jacob Vizcarra and the student started the relationship a few weeks before her 18th birthday.

Prosecutors say the victim maintains the relationship was consensual.

In court Thursday, Vizcarra was ordered to register as a sex offender following his guilty plea to charges of sexual assault and official misconduct.

After Vizcarra is released from jail he will be subject to two years of probation.

