Former Russia expert on the National Security Council testifies in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Testifying on what could be the final day of witness testimony in the House impeachment inquiry, Fiona Hill, the former top Russia expert at the National Security Council, relayed her alarm over Rudy Giuliani’s role in Ukraine policy and his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate President Trump’s political rivals.
“I refuse to be part of an effort to legitimize an alternate narrative that the Ukrainian government is a U.S. adversary, and that Ukraine – not Russia -attacked us in 2016,” Hill stated.
Testifying alongside her was David Holmes, the diplomat who says he overheard a phone conversation where the president asked Ambassador Sondland if Ukraine was going to start the investigations he wanted.
“Ambassador Sondland stated the president only cares about big stuff. I noted there was big stuff going on in Ukraine, like a war with Russia, and Ambassador Sondland replied that he meant big stuff that benefits the president, like the Biden investigation that Mr. Guiliani was pushing,” Holmes testified.
