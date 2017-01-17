Gresham, Ore.- Jackson County’s former sheriff, Corey Falls, says the county commissioners decision to appoint Capt. Nathan Sickler to the sheriff’s position was a good call.
“I’m very excited for the county and for Nathan Sickler personally,” said Falls in a phone call with NBC5 Tuesday morning. “I think it’s a great decision, I think he’ll do a great job.”
Falls left the position in December, approximately two years after voters handed him the role. He cited personal reasons, as well as harassment, discrimination and bullying by county leadership. He’s now working for the City of Gresham as director of police services and 21st century policing.
Falls worked closely with Sheriff Sickler while in office and said he has no doubt his successor is prepared.
“He’s smart and capable. He has a lot of experience in the sheriff’s office and he has a lot of diverse experience within the sheriff’s office. He was a detective sergeant, patrol sergeant, a captain of operations,” Falls said. “What a lot of people probably don’t know is he was integral in implementing the sheriff’s office community policing strategy. So that’s his strategy to connect the deputies with the community to solve problems. I think all those will continue and I think that his skill set in that will really enhance the county.”
Falls said the key to Sickler’s success will ultimately come down to the one thing he didn’t feel he was able to do- building meaningful relationships with leaders throughout the county.
“This job is about relationship and to maintain those relationships with a positive manner within the county and other local government officials, within the community and within the office. I believe he has skills to do that.”