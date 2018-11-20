Former sheriff’s deputy charged with official misconduct

MEDFORD, Ore.– A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being charged with official misconduct in the first degree.
Todd French, 41, appeared in court Monday for a pre-trial conference hearing regarding the Class A misdemeanor charge.
According to Jackson County Circuit Court records, an indictment stated that on or between May 20 and June 18 of this year French, “being a public servant, to-wit: a Sheriff’s Deputy employed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, did unlawfully and knowingly perform an act, which act constituted an unauthorized exercise of his official duties, with intent to obtain a benefit.”
According to Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert, since French was a public servant the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will be handling the prosecution so as to avoid any conflict of interest.
French as well is no longer a part of the sheriff’s office.
Both Heckert and Douglas County Deputy District Attorney Ian Ross, who is handling the case, refused to comment as it is a pending case.
French is expected to enter a plea on Wednesday.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.