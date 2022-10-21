Former SOU coach to be inducted in National Wrestling Hall of Fame

ASHLAND, Ore. – A former SOU men’s wrestling coach, who spent 25 years at the helm, is being inducted into the Oregon chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Mike Ritchey played a huge part in SOU‘s dominance for years.

He first started as a wrestler for the school himself in 1984 becoming the team’s first 4-time All-American.

After becoming head coach he lead the team to 23 consecutive winning seasons.

Under his direction, the team saw 14 conference and regional championships, an NAIA National Championship and 22 individual national titles.

For him it will be an emotional experience to be inducted.

“For me, it’s really not about me tomorrow night. it’s about all the people that have been part of my life,” Ritchey said. “It’s about the people that helped me and were involved and led for me and all that stuff.”

He retired as a head coach in 2020.

He said Saturday will be a chance to have closure on his career after the pandemic didn’t allow for any type of big celebration with people from the school.