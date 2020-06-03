Former SOU president moves on

ASHLAND, Ore. – Ashland is saying goodbye to a prominent figure in the educational community. He’s off to help another college.
Last month, Westfield State University announced Roy Saigo will serve as their interim president for the 2020-21 academic school year.
Saigo has a long history in the academic field and used to be the president of Southern Oregon University.
He told NBC5 News his passion is helping universities with struggles, so he is leaving retirement for a second time. He explained, “It’s so important. Because in today’s world, if we don’t have and educated community, we don’t have democracy. And so we need to make sure we provide quality, affordable, regional university education for as many people as we possibly can.”
Saigo said he plans to come back to Ashland after his term in Massachusetts.