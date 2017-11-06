Former SOU quarterback in Jackson County Court

Medford, Ore.- Former Southern Oregon University quarterback Holden Oglesbee made an appearance in Jackson County Court today.
He pleaded not guilty on two charges involving sex crimes.
Oglesbee’s lawyer noted the age was changed in the indictment papers from lewd acts with someone under 16 to someone under 18.
“So at this time we waive the balance and formal arraignment, advice of rights, enter a not guilty plea, and request pre-trial on both cases,” Oglebee’s lawyer stated in court.
Oglesbee is expected back in court later this month for his pre-trial hearings.