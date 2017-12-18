Former Springfield teacher accused of sexual relationship with teen student

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – A former teacher was arrested for sex crimes involving a Springfield student.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday, December 12, they received a report of a female teacher who had been “engaging in a sexually intimate relationship with a former student, who is still a minor.”
The teacher, identified as 29-year-old Andrea Nicole Baber of Cottage Grove, is a former teacher at Logos Christian Academy in Springfield.
DCSO said investigators determined Baber began the alleged relationship in 2016 when the student was 15-years-old. Police say Baber engaged in sex with the male student on a regular basis and provided him with marijuana.
On Friday, December 15, Baber’s residence in Cottage Grove was searched. Baber later returned to her home and reported a burglary to the sheriff’s office. She was then taken into custody and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on multiple charges, including sodomy, rape, contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, online sexual corruption of a child, and unlawful delivery of marijuana to a person under 18-year-old.
On Logos Christian Academy’s website, Baber is identified as part of the school’s English department. According to the site, “Andrea has always felt called to work with youth and is very excited that God opened the door for her to be part of the Logos team.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call DCSO at 541-440-4458.