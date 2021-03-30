Former Texas deputies charged for in-custody death of Javier Ambler

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (NBC) – Two former Texas deputies are facing charges in the death of a man held in custody.
A grand jury has charged 36-year-old James Johnson and 26-year old Zachary Camden with second-degree manslaughter for the in-custody death of Javier Ambler.
Bodycam video filmed in March 2019 shows Johnson and Camden use TASERs on ambler.
At one point, one of the deputies kneels on Ambler’s back while he’s lying facedown.
The incident was filmed during a taping of the crime reality show “Live PD.”
Bail for each of the former deputies was set at $150,000 dollars.
The court has prohibited them from working with law enforcement agencies or security companies.