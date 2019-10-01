Former Texas officer Amber Guyger found guilty of murder

DALLAS, Tex. – Tuesday, former Dallas officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder. She shot and killed her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean, in his own apartment last September.
It took the jury less than 24 hours to reach a unanimous verdict.
Guyger’s mother broke down crying while Jean’s family sobbed and hugged members of the prosecution.
During the trial, Guyger said she mistook Jean’s apartment for hers.
She opened fire when she thought the 26-year-old was a burglar.
He had been sitting in his apartment eating ice cream and watching TV at the time, and was unarmed.
Guyger faces up to life in prison for murder.