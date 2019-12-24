Former U.S. Marine accused of spying on Russia still behind bars

MOSCOW, Russia – A former U.S. marine will spend at least three more months in detention in Russia accused of spying.
Paul Whelan, who has American, British, Canadian and Irish passports, was seen in October at a court hearing in Moscow.
He complained about the proceeding while confined to the defendant’s cage.
Whelan was picked up last December 28th by Russian security agents at a Moscow hotel.
Just last week, an American diplomat at the embassy in Moscow called for Whelan to be released.
But Tuesday at a closed hearing, a Moscow court extended Whelan’s detention while investigators continue to look into his case.
Whelan’s attorney told reporters outside the courthouse the decision is “unfounded and illegal.”
He promised an appeal.
Moscow says Whelan was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information.
Whelan claims he was set up in a sting, saying a Russian acquaintance gave him the flash drive which he believed to contain holiday photos.