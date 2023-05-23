Former wildland firefighter sentenced for murder in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore.– A local man was sentenced this morning after being found guilty of murder last week.

But before the sentencing, Austin McLeod read a statement to the judge, asking for a lighter sentence.

McLeod said, “it was due to my actions and calling the police to report the homicide of Aaron Stitt, that police have his murderer in custody, and no one else was killed by Brycen Scofield.”

Austin McLeod was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years, before he will be eligible for parole.

McLeod was also found guilty of first degree robbery and second degree abuse of a corpse.

Jackson County District Attorney Beth Heckert said, “each defendant blames other people for what happened and because of that, I don’t know honestly who inflicted the injuries. But because of felony murder, they were in a robbery and someone died. The state doesn’t have to prove that part.”

McLeod was arrested in 2021 along with two other former wildland firefighters, in connection with the death of 24-year-old Aaron Stitt.

23-year-old Dylan McLeod’s trial begins in August and 20-year-old Brycen Scofield will go to trial in October.

