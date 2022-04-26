Foster child reported missing in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. – A child in the Oregon foster care system was reported missing.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old Payton Brazell Smith went missing from Junction City on April 9.

Payton may be in Portland, Junction City, The Dalles or Tillamook. ODHS said she could be in danger.

She’s described as 5’6” tall, 145 pounds, with green eyes and black hair dyed with blue and other colors. She also has two nose piercings and a tattoo on her right inner arm that says “Hati,” and a tattoo of a heart on her left upper arm. She may be wearing a small black backpack, black Vans shoes with a blue butterfly on them and a gray hoodie that says “Junction City.”

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.