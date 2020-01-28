Fotis Dulos, accused of killing estranged wife, found unresponsive at home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) – the man accused of killing his wife apparently tried to take his own life at his Connecticut home.
Two sources say Fotis Dulos attempted suicide Tuesday morning.
His attorney, Norm Pattis said Dulos had a faint pulse as paramedics were taking him to the hospital.
Authorities requested a wellbeing check on Dulos Tuesday after he was a no-show for an emergency bond hearing.
When Farmington police arrived to Dulos’ home, he was found unresponsive in the garage and officers began performing CPR. Dulos was alone at the time.
He was charged last month with murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos. She was last seen in May of 2019 after dropping her kids off at school.
Fotis was placed under strict house arrest following his most recent court appearance on January 23.