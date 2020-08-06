Home
Found: Search for reported kidnapping suspect and victim ends in Talent

Found: Search for reported kidnapping suspect and victim ends in Talent

Crime Local News Regional Top Stories , , , , ,

TALENT, Ore. — The search for a kidnapping suspect and victim has ended in Talent.

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office first reported Tuesday it was looking for 43-year-old George Rose and a suspected kidnapping victim, 27-year-old Joy Hong of Fieldbrook.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office contacted California deputies after they say Rose approached a Talent resident’s home and asked to contact law enforcement to turn himself in.

Hong was found alive and unharmed. Rose was taken into custody.

On Monday, police said Rose forced entry into a residence on the 1600 block of Fieldbrook Road in Fieldbrook, California. According to police, he forced three residents, including Hong, into a vehicle and fled.  Police say, Rose knew the residents.

A roommate of Hong’s returned home later Tuesday evening and reported the residents missing, along with several items and her car.

At some point, police say Rose left two victims in the Orleans area. They were found safe.

An investigation is continuing.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »