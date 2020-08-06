Found: Search for reported kidnapping suspect and victim ends in Talent

TALENT, Ore. — The search for a kidnapping suspect and victim has ended in Talent.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office first reported Tuesday it was looking for 43-year-old George Rose and a suspected kidnapping victim, 27-year-old Joy Hong of Fieldbrook.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office contacted California deputies after they say Rose approached a Talent resident’s home and asked to contact law enforcement to turn himself in.
Hong was found alive and unharmed. Rose was taken into custody.
On Monday, police said Rose forced entry into a residence on the 1600 block of Fieldbrook Road in Fieldbrook, California. According to police, he forced three residents, including Hong, into a vehicle and fled. Police say, Rose knew the residents.
A roommate of Hong’s returned home later Tuesday evening and reported the residents missing, along with several items and her car.
At some point, police say Rose left two victims in the Orleans area. They were found safe.
An investigation is continuing.
Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News. Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School. After graduating from Brigham Young University, she returned home and added organ playing to her musical repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award-winning artist. She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent. Jennifer is married and the mother of three children who keep her busy and very happy.