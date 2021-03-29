Home
Four arrested during protests at Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. — Four people were arrested after a clash between protest groups Sunday.

Oregon State Police said two separate groups held events meeting at the state capitol grounds in Salem. OSP said social media posts tied one group, Fascist Free 503, to intending to prevent the other, the Freedom Rally caravan, from meeting at the capitol.

The following individuals were arrested and lodged at the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges related to criminal activity during Sunday’s event. OSP did not say which group they were affiliated with:

  • Andrew Alan Foy, age 34: Disorderly conduct in the second degree and criminal trespass in the second degree
  • Nathan McFarland, age 33: Disorderly conduct in the second degree
  • Anthony Villaneda, age 18: Unlawful pointing of a laser, five counts
  • William Lloyd Isham, age 34: Interfering with Police Officer

OSP also said it would like to clarify misinformation regarding the circumstances around the man who was detained after displaying a firearm. In a press release, OSP said:

“The person in the photo was the victim of extensive damage to his vehicle.  When he stopped to assess the damage, he was assaulted with pepper spray.  After being assaulted with pepper spray, the person pulled a handgun from his waistband to defend himself.  He did not point the weapon at anyone and dropped it when ordered to do so by Law Enforcement.  This person has a valid concealed handgun license. This person was detained, interviewed and then released.  Reports will be forwarded to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office for review.”

