Four arrested in Josephine County drug raid

Williams, Ore. – A drug raid in Josephine County ended with the arrest of four people.
The interagency Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team conducted a search warrant in the 12300 block of Watergap Road on the morning of August 2.
Police said the warrant was based on evidence indicating drugs were being used at the residence and marijuana was being grown.
With the help of SWAT teams, methamphetamine, scales, packaging material, firearms and over 100 marijuana plants were seized during the search.
Police arrested 56-year-old Keith Patrick Willis, 55-year-old Jessie Allen Culpepper, 33-year-old Kyle David Thier and 42-year-old Lesley Ann Poll.
They were booked into the Josephine County Jail on numerous charges.