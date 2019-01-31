Four arrested on conspiracy charges following Ashland burglary

ASHLAND, Ore. – Four people were arrested for conspiring to commit theft and other charges following a burglary in Ashland.
On January 2, a burglary was reported at the Mobil Gas Station on Siskiyou Boulevard.
The Ashland Police Department said the case was still under investigation when they responded to a reported robbery and assault in an Ashland bank parking lot on January 28.
Investigators said they discovered the reported victim in the alleged robbery was and employee at the Mobil Gas Station robbed earlier in the month. According to police, the “victim” staged the robbery with an accomplice.
This new information led police to re-examine the Mobile Gas Station burglary. The investigation led to the arrest of four people.
APD said 39-year-old Norman Ray was arrested for initiating a false police report, theft, and conspiracy to commit theft and burglary.
38-year-old Michelle Ray was charged with burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary and theft.
Josh Yates, 39, was charged with theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
45-year-old Adrian Geyer was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit burglary and theft.
All four suspects are reportedly from Medford.
Anyone with further information is asked to call APD.