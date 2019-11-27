Home
Four charged in deadly Cave Junction house fire

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – Four people were arrested Tuesday, charged in the case of a deadly house fire that took place at the beginning of the year.

On January 15th, 65 year old Donald Thomas was found dead inside a home that caught fire at 150 East River Street.

At the time, it was reported that a man was seen throwing a lit flare at the house. Oregon State Police later released video footage of the suspect vehicle.

Tuesday, Oregon State Police announced 4 arrests:

 

  1. Justin Mason (age 29 from Cave Junction)
    • Felony Murder x2
    • Arson 1
    • Burglary 1
  2. Dakota Crow  (age 24 from Cave Junction)
    • Felony Murder x2
    • Arson 1
    • Burglary 1
  3. Kenny Webb (age 35 from Cave Junction)
    • Aggravated Murder x2
    • Arson 1
    • Burglary 1
  4. Richard Webb (age 37 from Cave Junction)
    • Aggravated Murder x2
    • Arson 1
    • Burglary 1

Oregon State Police believe both Kenny and Richard Webb were friends with Donald Thomas.

 

