Four dead, six wounded in Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (NBC) – California police say they need the public’s help as they search for the shooter, or shooters, who opened fire on a packed house party in Fresno Sunday night at a family gathering in Fresno, killing four people and wounding six others.
Authorities say the gunman, or possibly multiple shooters, burst into the backyard party where dozens of friends and family members were watching the Sunday night football game and began shooting.
Fresno Police Deputy Chief Michael Reed said, “They fired into the backyard where most of the people were, striking ten people”
Police are now trying to figure out what lead to this most recent violence last night that has this community on edge.
Deputy Chief Reed said, “This is senseless violence. We’re going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice.”
Police are canvassing that Fresno neighborhood right now looking for surveillance video or witnesses, anything that can help them piece together what happened.
They think it is very likely this is a targeted shooting and are worried that it could have been worse, with women and children inside the home where the shooting took place.