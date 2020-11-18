Home
Four deaths linked to outbreaks in Jackson County long-term care facilities

MEDFORD, Ore. — Another death is being linked to one of many COVID-19 outbreaks at Jackson County long-term care facilities.

On November 18, Jackson County Public Health said there was one new death connected to a coronavirus outbreak at Avamere Three Fountains in Medford. This brings the death toll to three at that particular facility. A fourth death has already been reported from an outbreak at Avamere Health Services of the Rogue Valley.

Jackson County Public Health provided the following table of long-term care facilities where there are three or more cases or at least one death:

Name of Facility

First Reported

# of COVD-19 Cases

# of COVID-19 Fatalities

Avamere Three Fountains

11/2/20

113

3

Avamere Health Services of Rogue Valley

10/4/20

71

1

Avamere Waterford

11/4/20

4

0

Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

10/10/20

4

0

Linda Vista

10/16/20

11

0

Orchard Assisted Living

10/5/20

9

0

Rogue Valley Manor

10/6/20

15

0

Table Rock Memory Care

11/8/20

67

0

 

