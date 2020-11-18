Four deaths linked to outbreaks in Jackson County long-term care facilities

MEDFORD, Ore. — Another death is being linked to one of many COVID-19 outbreaks at Jackson County long-term care facilities.
On November 18, Jackson County Public Health said there was one new death connected to a coronavirus outbreak at Avamere Three Fountains in Medford. This brings the death toll to three at that particular facility. A fourth death has already been reported from an outbreak at Avamere Health Services of the Rogue Valley.
Jackson County Public Health provided the following table of long-term care facilities where there are three or more cases or at least one death:
|
Name of Facility
|
First Reported
|
# of COVD-19 Cases
|
# of COVID-19 Fatalities
|
Avamere Three Fountains
|
11/2/20
|
113
|
3
|
Avamere Health Services of Rogue Valley
|
10/4/20
|
71
|
1
|
Avamere Waterford
|
11/4/20
|
4
|
0
|
Hearthstone Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
|
10/10/20
|
4
|
0
|
Linda Vista
|
10/16/20
|
11
|
0
|
Orchard Assisted Living
|
10/5/20
|
9
|
0
|
Rogue Valley Manor
|
10/6/20
|
15
|
0
|
Table Rock Memory Care
|
11/8/20
|
67
|
0