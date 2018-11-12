Four fires start near Brookings

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Firefighters in the coastal community of Brookings battled four different fires in the span of eight hours over the weekend.
At about 4:00 in the morning on November 11, Brookings Fire and Rescue along with Harbor Rural Fire Protection District crews responded to an out-of-control fire started by a homeless person in Harbor. The small fire was mopped up and no injuries were reported.
At 6:00 a.m., firefighters received a call about a slash pile that spread due to high winds along Carpenterville Road. The size of that particular fire is not yet known. Again, no structures were lost and no injuries reported.
When 10:00 a.m. came around, crews tackled a brush fire that started about a mile up the north bank of the Chetco River. That fire is believed to have been sparked by a charcoal grill. It was quickly stopped with no injuries reported.
Even after battling three fires, crews still weren’t done. At 12:50 p.m., they responded to a burn pile that ignited nearby brush. The small fire was quickly contained.
Before the fires started, the City of Brookings announced all burn permits would be suspended due to hazardous weather conditions.