Home
Four Josephine county rotary clubs come together to raise money for distance learning

Four Josephine county rotary clubs come together to raise money for distance learning

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.— Every year for the last 17 years, all four Rotary clubs in Josephine County come together for the Rotary Duck Race. The race was canceled this year because of the pandemic and instead, the clubs are hosting a new fundraiser called ‘Making a Difference in the Life of a Child.’

Through the months of February and March, the clubs are raising money to support families who have children at home because of Covid-19.

The money will help cover the costs of extended child care, educational programs, and tutoring.

Many of these programs cost over $150 a week for families.

“Distance learning programs are providing critical support for students and families,” Quin Collins, Executive Director of Josephine County Educational Foundation, said. “Through this year’s campaign, our community can ensure that families do not face financial barriers in accessing these programs.”

The fundraiser will end on March 31st.

You can send donations to the Grants Pass Rotary Club Foundation at P.O. Box 1201, Grants Pass OR 97528.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »