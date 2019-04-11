Home
Four people arrested in Central Point traffic stop

(Left to right) James Gary Tacia, Daniel Lee Hutchison, Bridgette Rhean Cowart (cited and released), Tassaney Louise Mahoney

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A traffic stop ended with the arrests of four people in Central Point.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said early Thursday morning, a deputy stopped a white Pontiac Grand Am for a traffic violation in the 6700 block of Crater Lake Highway.

A K9 unit was brought to the scene and alerted to the possible presence of illegal drugs in the vehicle.

Investigators said they determined the driver of the vehicle, 47-year-old James Gary Tacia, had a suspended license and was in the possession of a “user amount” of methamphetamine.

Tacia’s passengers, 37-year-old Daniel Lee Hutchison, 19-year-old Bridgette Rhean Cowart, and 38-year-old Tassaney Louise Mahoney, were all found with drugs, police said. They were all placed under arrest. However, Cowart was in possession of only a “user amount” of methamphetamine, so she was cited and released at the scene.

