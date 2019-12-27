Four rescued from sinking fishing vessel in Coos Bay

COOS BAY, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescues four people from a commercial fishing vessel in Coos Bay.
The Coast Guard Sector North Bend was notified just before 3 p.m. Thursday that the vessel had capsized after departing Charleston Marina. A crew responded and rescued the people within ten minutes. The four individuals were treated for minor injuries.
According to the coast guard, the vessel had an estimated maximum of 1,200 gallons of diesel fuel on board the 40-foot Darean Rose boat. Coast guard personnel have responded to the potential environmental impacts of the fuel.
The owner of the vessel is working with insurance to cleanup. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.