Four suspects arrested in theft, credit card fraud case

TALENT, Ore. – Several suspects were arrested in a car break-in a credit card theft case in Talent.
According to the Talent Police Department, the investigation began on November 12 after they received a report of a vehicle break-in on South 1st Street where a person’s ID and credit cards were stolen.
The next day, it happened again on Bain Street.
The credit cards stolen in the first incident were used at various stores in the Rogue Valley, allowing police to identify suspects in both cases.
On November 14, TPD said three people allegedly involved in the case were arrested after a traffic stop on Wagner Creek Road. A search of the vehicle and a related residence on South Front Street led police to a fourth suspect, who was arrested on Front Street.
The stolen credit cards were recovered along with property that was purchased with the cards.
50-year-old Andrew Strange, 22-year-old Cameron Bartley, 35-year-old Jonathan Arce and 31-year-old Brandon Paillon were arrested on a variety of charges related to case.