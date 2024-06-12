Fourteen day limit on camping in Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is putting a limit on long-term camping.

The national forest’s new closure order prohibits occupying one location for more than 14 consecutive days and more than 28 days annually.

This includes developed campgrounds or individual camping sites.

The closure order started last week and will remain in effect until June 2026.

Violators of this order could face a fine of up to $5,000 for an individual, up to $10,000 for an organization, or a prison sentence for up to six months.

