Fourth arrest made in connection with Padilla murder

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. –  A fourth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot in Klamath County.

43-year-old Julie Marie Davis was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the murder of Pedro Padilla.

Klamath County D.A. Eve Costello said Davis is accused of helping to cover up evidence after the homicide. “She’s been charged with abuse of a corpse, and two counts of tampering with physical evidence,” Costello explained.

Police said Corey Agard shot and killed Padilla sometime after November 22nd.

Investigators believe Tori Devon Hill paid Agard $10,000 to kill Padilla.

A third suspect, Joshua Holloway, was arrested last week on murder charges following an extensive manhunt.

“We believe he acted in cooperation with Mr. Agard,” said Costello, adding no more arrests are expected. “Mr. Agard and Ms. Hill are primaries, and the cooperation of the other defendants may or may not be beneficial for them.”

Information in the case against Julie Davis was presented to a grand jury last week.

Davis was arrested Monday after a secret indictment was issued for her arrest.

 

