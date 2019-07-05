Home
Fourth of July “Boomfest” event kicks off at Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — It’s the Fourth of July and that means fun, fireworks, and food… all at southern Oregon’s largest firework show at the Jackson County Expo.

Thousands are expected to be there on Thursday night.

The event has been held at the expo for the last 17 years and it’s free to the public.

This year, you’re able to launch your own legal fireworks in a designated zone behind the Family Fun Center. That will be allowed from 5 to 9:30 pm.

The big fireworks show at the expo will be starting around 9:30 pm. But before that, there’s going to be food, concerts, games and lots of smiling faces.

As a reminder, coolers are not allowed this year. You can bring food and drinks, but you do have to carry them by hand.

Things like purses and diapers bags may be searched, so it’s best to bring a clear bag.

