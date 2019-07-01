Fourth of July festivities across the Rogue Valley

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching. If you want to join in the festivities, there are numerous public firework displays and to help you and your family celebrate Independence Day. The following is a list of local gatherings:
Ashland: Parade through downtown starts at 10:00 a.m. Fireworks start at 10:00 p.m. Details: http://www.ashlandchamber.com/Page.asp?NavID=784
Grants Pass: Fourth of July celebration at Reinhart Volunteer Park from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Details: https://www.grantspasschamber.org/events/details/fourth-of-july-celebration-30511
Central Point: Freedom Festival at Robert J. Pfaff Park starting at 10:30 a.m. Details: https://centralpointchamber.org/4th-of-july-freedom-festival/
Central Point: Boomfest at the Jackson County Fairgrounds from 3:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Fireworks start after dark.
Klamath Falls: Freedom Celebration at the Klamath County Fairgrounds from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Details: https://www.klamathfc.org/