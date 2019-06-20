Fourth suspect in home invasion robbery arrested

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A fourth suspect wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery was arrested Wednesday evening.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in the early morning hours of March 23, a robbery was reported at a home in the 3200 block of Dodge Road. Deputies pointed out a marijuana grow operation was previously operated at the address.
While the suspects were able to get away immediately after the robbery, deputies said they were able to identify them as two adults and two juveniles.
One of the adults, 22-year-old Christian Ray Miller was arrested on June 5. He was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on numerous charges including robbery, assault and burglary.
The two juveniles were also taken into custody for charges including theft and robbery.
The remaining adult suspect was identified as 22-year-old Shady Cove resident Matthew Jay Palomino. On June 19, investigators asked for help finding Palomino.
On June 20, deputies said Palomino was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Medford. He was arrested for numerous charges related to the Dodge Road incident, including theft, burglary, robbery, and assault.