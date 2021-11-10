Foutz Family Dental hosts Veteran’s Day deal for fourth year

MEDFORD, Ore. — For the fourth year in a row, a Medford dentist office is offering a deal for veterans. It’ll leave you with a smile on your face.

Foutz Family Dental says all veterans and their immediate families can come out on veterans day for a free one hour appointment. The owner of the dentist’s office says they try to fit as many people in as they can between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. They limit appointments to one hour but will only serve veterans and their families next Thursday.

“These people sacrifice so much for us,” said dentist and owner Jacob Foutz.  “A lot of them don’t have access to quality care, or any kind of care really, so we do what we can to make them more comfortable.”

More information can be found on their Facebook page at Foutz Family Dental. You can also give them a call at (541) 734-5225.

