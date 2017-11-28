Franken: “This will not happen again”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Senator Al Franken apologized again Monday after being accused of forcibly kissing a woman and groping three others.
“I just want to again say I am sorry. I know there are no magic words I can say to regain your trust, I know that’s going to take time,” Franken said.
Franken also stressed he has no plans to leave the Senate.
“This has been a shock, and it’s been extremely humbling. I am embarrassed. I feel ashamed. What I’m going to do is I’m going to start my job, I’m going to go back to work, I’m going to work as hard as I can,” said Franken.
Facing a slew of cameras and reporters who asked him about the allegations and upcoming Senate ethics inquiry, Franken said that he did not recall the latest allegations in which women say the senator groped them during photos.
