Fraternity brothers sentenced in Pennsylvania hazing death

CENTRE COUNTY, Penn. (WJAC) – Three former fraternity brothers tied to the death of Penn State fraternity pledge Timothy Piazza are headed to jail.
Former Penn State Beta Theta Pi Fraternity members, Luke Visser, Joshua Kurczewski, and Michael Bonatucci will all serve sentences ranging from 30 days to six months in jail.
In court, their attorneys argued that while the case is tragic, there was no direct intent to harm anybody on the night Piazza died at an initiation event that included hazing in February of 2017.
A fourth defendant, Joseph Sala will serve several months of house arrest, followed by two years of probation.
Piazza’s parents say the defendants knew what they were doing and that their son’s death wasn’t an accident.
The Piazzas are now seeking just over $22,000 in restitution from the defendants for funeral and medical costs.
