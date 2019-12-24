Free Christmas trees for those in need at the last minute

MEDFORD, Ore.– If you’ve been put off getting a Christmas tree till the very last minute, there’s still hope that you might find one.
Rogue Valley Habitat For Humanity says it has several trees outside of its ReStore building in Medford for anyone in need of a tree. The local Christmas tree seller that used their lot this year had several trees left over, according to the non-profit. He decided to leave them with the store with hopes the trees would find the right homes.
Some 18 trees were available and in the spirit of the holidays, the non-profit says while they close at 2 p.m., the trees will be left outside till they’re all gone. According to one employee, some people have already taken home a tree.
“They were grateful,” said donations manager Kristy Ramos. “I had one customer that had her grandson. His father was just put in jail and so he wasn’t going to have a Christmas or anything like that so she grabbed a tree and took it to him.”
If you’d like to see if there’s a tree left, you can go visit the ReStore located off Highway 99 near the south Medford exit.
