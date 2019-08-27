Home
Free clothes for kids and adults

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Closet Collaboration of Medford and Department of Human Services collected donated clothes to give to the community for free.

The one day event is Aug. 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jackson County Health & Human Services.

Chelsea Reinhart, Southern Oregon Learning Services said this is the first time the group has put on an event like this.

“When we have surveyed families on what their needs are, one of the things that came up was clothing,” Reinhart.

The organization hopes to do more events like this in the future.

