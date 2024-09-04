Free Covid-19 test kits headed to Oregon

OREGON – More Covid-19 testing kits are on the way to Oregon.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, free at-home tests will be available from the federal government by the end of September.

Each household can order four test kits, with each kit containing two tests. The kits will then be delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.

Additionally, the FDA has extended the expiration dates of many at-home testing kits.

To order testing kits or to check whether or not a kit has actually expired, visit the Department of Health and Human Services website.

