Free disaster preparedness kits available locally

MEDFORD, Ore. – Are you prepared if disaster strikes? According to the Red Cross 85 percent of Americans aren’t.
The week of April 16th is Disaster Preparedness Week. To help, Allstate Insurance in Medford is providing free disaster kits to visitors.
1,000 kits will be handed out state-wide, along with a $35,000 donation to the American Red Cross.
James Nolan with Allstate Insurance said, “It’s just good to be out in the community, helping people, insurance is about helping people through the times they can’t help themselves so that’s kind of the goal.”
Allstate is also collecting items to donate to veterans in need.
For more information, you can visit the Allstate office on Court Street in Medford.