Home
Free fare day for RVTD riders

Free fare day for RVTD riders

Local News ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – RVTD riders can enjoy free snacks, beverages and even prizes for Rider Appreciation Day on Tuesday.

The event is happening from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Front Street station.

Commuters can enjoy free rides all day.

From Oct. 7-19 RVTD is hosting events to encourage people to take the bus or bike to work.

There is another free fare day Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »