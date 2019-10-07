Free fare day for RVTD riders

MEDFORD, Ore. – RVTD riders can enjoy free snacks, beverages and even prizes for Rider Appreciation Day on Tuesday.
The event is happening from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. at the Front Street station.
Commuters can enjoy free rides all day.
From Oct. 7-19 RVTD is hosting events to encourage people to take the bus or bike to work.
There is another free fare day Tuesday, Oct. 15.
