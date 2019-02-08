Free fishing during Presidents’ Day weekend

Home
Photo courtesy: Jessica Sall/ODFW

Salem, Ore. — Get your fishing poles and bait ready, it’s a free fishing weekend in Oregon next weekend.

On February 16th and 17th, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon for both locals and visitors. Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife says while no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations still apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions.

ODFW says the best opportunities for a catch this time of year will be winter steelhead on the coast, stocked hatchery rainbow trout in the Willamette Valley and mid-coast lakes, and ice-fishing in northeast and southeast Oregon.

You can get a check of the fishing conditions and regulations in ODFW’s Weekly Recreation Report, which is updated every Thursday. And click HERE for the trout stocking schedule.

