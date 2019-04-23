Free fishing opportunity for kids

Grants Pass, Ore. — Kids 11 and younger can fish for free at Reinhart Park Pond in Grants Pass next Saturday.
From 9:00 am – 1:00 pm on May 4, 2019 kids 11 and younger can fish without a license. Kids 12 to 17 need a $10 youth license, and adults need a one-day or annual Oregon angling license. Licenses are not for sale at this event, and all fishing regulations continue to apply.
And there will be fish to catch. ODFW says the pond has been stocked with rainbow trout, including some trout in the 12 to 14-inch range.
ODFW staff and volunteers will provide everything kids need to fish, and they will teach them how to rig their line, cast a rod, catch a fish and identify it. The agency says it’s a great opportunity for families to learn how to fish together and spend time outside.
To get to Reinhart Volunteer Park Pond from I-5, take Exit 55 and go two miles on Grants Pass Parkway. Turn right onto SE M Street which becomes SW Bridge Street. Go one mile and turn left onto Lincoln Road/OR-260 for almost a half-mile. Turn left onto Webster Road to the park.
Click HERE for a list of Family Fishing Events around the state.