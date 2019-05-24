Free Fishing Weekend fast approaching

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Oregon’s next Free Fishing Weekend is fast approaching. So now is the time to plan ahead if you want to fish, crab, and clam for no cost.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Free Fishing Weekend Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2. While you won’t need a license to fish on those days, area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.
ODFW provided the following list of events in southern Oregon taking place this Free Fishing Weekend:
Coos County:
- Eel Lake at Tugman State Park, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. At a series of stations, kids will learn how to identify fish, tie knots, and cast along with fishing courtesy and water safety. Kids 12 and under can have the chance to catch trout out of a net pen. Lunch is provided.
Curry County:
- Arizona Pond, Sunday, June 2from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The annual Elk River Hatchery free fishing event moved to Arizona Pond located 15 miles south of Port Orford on Highway 101 across from Prehistoric Gardens. This event is open for youth age 17 and under and is hosted by Elk River Hatchery and Oregon State Parks. Rods, reels, bait and tackle will be provided for the event, along with ice and bags so kids can take their fish home. Volunteers can help young anglers and Port Orford Rotary is providing lunch and refreshments. A raffle will be held at noon. ODFW is stocking 800 legal-sized and 300 trophy trout. Information: David Chambers, 541-332-7025.
- Libby Pond, 8:00 a.m. – 12 p.m. This event is for kids 13 and younger. Sign-up for prizes begins at 8 a.m., and the event features lunch, prize drawings, and loaner fishing equipment. Adults are encouraged to help their young ones fish. Help will also be on hand from Curry Anadromous Fishermen, Oregon South Coast Fishermen, ODFW and the U.S. Forest Service who are all sponsoring the event. Libby Pond is about eight miles up North Bank Rd., Gold Beach.
Douglas County:
- Cooper Creek, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. This popular event has a kiddie pond stocked with trout for kids up to 12 years old, loaner rods and reels, casting lessons, and a fish cleaning station. Once kids go through an education station, they get a ticket for raffle drawings. Free hot dogs and Pepsi.
- Diamond Lake, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. This fishing derby is for kids 17 and younger. Check-in begins at 6 a.m. at the resort’s marina. There will be prizes for biggest fish by different age classes so kids should check in their trout for measurement at the Marina by 2 p.m. There will be door prizes and hot dogs in front of the resort after check-out concludes.
- Lake Marie, Sunday, June 2from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. for kids 14 and under. Registration begins at 9 a.m. New this year is a fishing pen for kids 10 and younger. Rods and reels will be available, along with help for first-time anglers. Kids can enter a casting contest. Hot dogs and soda are free to kids with a nominal charge for adults to help pay for next year’s event.
Jackson County:
- Fish Lake, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The BLM and USFS will have rods, tackle and bait on a first come, first served basis. Smokey the Bear will be at the event which includes fun activities for kids.
Josephine County:
- Lake Selmac, 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Josephine County’s only Free Fishing Weekend event is sponsored by the Middle Rogue Steelheaders and ODFW’s Angler Education program. Rods and reels are available for loan and bait is provided.