Free hazardous waste drop-off event this weekend in Josephine County

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Southern Oregon Sanitation in Grants Pass is hosting a free hazardous waste drop-off this Saturday.

Residents can drop off up to one cubic yard of household hazardous waste at no charge. This is thanks to the Josephine County Solid Waste Agency.

The event is on September 24 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Southern Oregon Sanitation, 1381 Redwood Avenue.

Southern Oregon Sanitation said paint will not be accepted. Visit https://www.paintcare.org if you need to recycle paint

The following items, which must be in secure and labeled containers, can be collected Saturday.

Cleaning supplies (window cleaners, drain cleaner, bathroom cleaner and any products containing bleach or ammonia)

Pesticides insecticides, weed killers

Paint removers

Old or toxic wood preservatives

Swimming pool chemicals

Fluorescent light ballasts

Alkaline and rechargeable batteries

Thermostats containing mercury

For more information, visit https://www.sosanitation.com/.