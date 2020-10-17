Free legal advice for fire victims in Southern Oregon

TALENT, Or.- Dealing with insurance in the wake of the Almeda Fire might leave victims overwhelmed.
Today the Oregon Trial Lawyers Association offered free legal advice to people impacted by the fires.
The organization set up at the FEMA aid center inside Talent Elementary School Saturday, October 17th.
People who stopped by filled out a brief form about the questions they had and were then matched with an attorney best suited for their claim.
Faith Morse, a partner at Andersen, Morse, and Linthorst law firm, says the event is just one of many across the state of Oregon.
Morse says the goal of the association is to get a team of lawyers in every community impacted by disaster.
“We got together and said ‘what can we do?’ We know how to make insurance claims, and we are pretty good at that, so let’s go help our community,” said Morse on organizing in the wake of the fire.
Anyone interested in the next free event can visit the Oregon Trial Lawyer Association website at OregonTrialLawyers.org. The site also has fire insurance advice and a hotline to help connect people with attorneys.
