Free medieval sword fighting event held by Eagle Point Library and SCA

Posted by Sean Walters June 29, 2024

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – The Eagle Point Library hosted a medieval sword fighting event free for all ages on Saturday.

The library partnered with the Society of Creative Anachronism (SCA) for the event and invited Rogue Valley residents to participate.

It featured blunted swords, foam swords, and educational displays.

During the event, the SCA showcased various styles of sword fighting using six armored demonstrators.

An emcee explained each technique as they were exhibited, allowing participants to learn and prepare before the two skirmishes.

“The Society of Creative Anachronism is an international non-profit organization dedicated to recreating, researching, and teaching about pre-1600 life, culture, combat, etc.,” said Squire Ben Ward with the SCA. “We’re conducting a demo today of a smattering of the various things that we do. You can see the combat happening behind us. We also have bards; we have people demonstrating their arts and sciences.”

During the second half of the event, the SCA allowed all eligible attendees to practice different fighting techniques in mock battle using foam swords.

Participants could also even try on different pieces of armor.

Sean Walters
